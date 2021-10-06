HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is 3.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] gained 2.99% or 0.78 points to close at $26.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2794987 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that HSBC Appoints Alyssa Marois as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs.

HSBC Bank USA announced that Alyssa Marois has joined HSBC as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and will report to Christopher Rosello, US Head of Public Affairs.

“Alyssa’s experience in both the federal government and financial services industry adds significant value to our team as we work closely with policymakers, regulators, and elected officials,” said Rosello. “We are excited to utilize Alyssa’s exceptional skillset to further support HSBC’s policy priorities.”.

It opened the trading session at $26.56, the shares rose to $26.96 and dropped to $26.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSBC points out that the company has recorded -9.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, HSBC reached to a volume of 2794987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $32.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 298.60.

Trading performance analysis for HSBC stock

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.86, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.80. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.71. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $13,234 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,465 million, or 1.30% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,472,392, which is approximately -1.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,786,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.67 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $97.54 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly -10.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 8,950,752 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 5,609,957 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 39,940,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,501,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,732,975 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,637,980 shares during the same period.