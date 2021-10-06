Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Stock trading around $10.32 per share: What’s Next?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.91%. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Filing of a Supplemental New Drug Application for Significant Expansion of ZYNRELEF® Indication Statement Based on Successful Outcome of FDA Type C Meeting.

– FDA agreed to the immediate filing of supplemental NDA to significantly expand the ZYNRELEF indication statement based on previously submitted data with no new clinical studies -.

– FDA also agreed on the required studies to support a broad soft tissue and orthopedic indication statement with a second supplemental NDA, planned for 2022 -.

Over the last 12 months, HRTX stock dropped by -31.25%. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 98.46 million shares outstanding and 90.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, HRTX stock reached a trading volume of 2979411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.41.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -66.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.41. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,019,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

HRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 91.62% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 13,268,720, which is approximately 4.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,319,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.18 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $83.92 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 35.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 23,702,452 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,248,265 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 69,491,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,442,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,807,218 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,056,349 shares during the same period.