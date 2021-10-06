Global Hunter Securities slashes price target on U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] – find out why.

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.57 during the day while it closed the day at $4.84. The company report on October 5, 2021 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreements In Connection With Transformative Acquisitions.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets (the “Acquired Assets”) from Lubbock Energy Partners LLC, Synergy Offshore LLC, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Energy will issue 19,905,736 shares of common stock, pay $1.25 million of cash, and assume $3.3 million of indebtedness from the Sellers, equating to a total consideration of $99.5 million using U.S. Energy’s closing stock price on October 1, 2021 (the “Consideration” and the “Transactions”). Upon completion of the Transactions, the Sellers will own approximately 80.8% and existing U.S. Energy shareholders will own approximately 19.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

The Acquired Assets represent a diversified, conventional portfolio of operated, producing, low decline oil-weighted assets across the Rockies, West Texas, Eagle Ford, and Mid-Continent. The Transactions, which were unanimously approved by U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors, will create a diversified, low-leverage, free cash flow generating U.S. independent oil and natural gas company focused on continued consolidation. The Acquired Assets have a low-decline profile while generating stable free cash flows with low capital intensity, consistent with U.S. Energy’s cash flow focused business model. U.S. Energy also expects to have improved access to lower cost capital.

U.S. Energy Corp. stock has also gained 7.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USEG stock has inclined by 24.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.56% and gained 31.52% year-on date.

The market cap for USEG stock reached $21.73 million, with 4.68 million shares outstanding and 4.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 19365223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]:

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

USEG stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, USEG shares gained by 18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.44. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.35.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$3,219,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.30% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,444, which is approximately 18.759% of the company’s market cap and around 4.52% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 33,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in USEG stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 16.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 47,004 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 47,839 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 50,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,204 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,554 shares during the same period.