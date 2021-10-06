Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $61

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.01%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) (“Foot Locker” or the “Company”), announced the pricing of its private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes priced at 100% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Foot Locker intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Over the last 12 months, FL stock rose by 21.94%. The one-year Foot Locker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.15. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.61 billion, with 103.80 million shares outstanding and 102.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FL stock reached a trading volume of 2959202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $75.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -20.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.61, while it was recorded at 46.73 for the last single week of trading, and 54.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.59. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.08. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $6,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 38.95%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,334 million, or 94.30% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,814,410, which is approximately -0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,308,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.58 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $375.91 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -7.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 8,805,928 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 9,497,058 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 77,243,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,546,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,952,443 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,772,729 shares during the same period.