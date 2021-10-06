Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] is -57.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] loss -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.83 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Enveric Biosciences Announces Artificial Intelligence Platform, PsyAI™, Has Identified Viable Drug Candidates from its ‘Psybrary’ of Psychedelic Molecular Compounds.

– Paving the way to select lead drug candidates for preclinical studies to support clinical evaluation in cancer-related distress -.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, announced that PsyAITM – an artificial intelligence tool designed by April19 to provide comprehensive pharmaceutical design, manufacturing, pharmacology predictive and validating methodologies – has successfully identified viable psychedelic molecules for further drug discovery from Enveric’s initial list of 500 psychedelic molecular compounds within its “Psybrary.”.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. represents 21.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.44 million with the latest information. ENVB stock price has been found in the range of $1.77 to $2.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ENVB reached a trading volume of 3511977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for ENVB stock

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.27. With this latest performance, ENVB shares dropped by -30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1588, while it was recorded at 1.9860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9852 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.40% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 509,482, which is approximately -9.589% of the company’s market cap and around 25.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 181,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in ENVB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 56.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 266,099 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 232,495 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 648,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,147,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,669 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 41,431 shares during the same period.