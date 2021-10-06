Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] Revenue clocked in at $272.80 million, up 33.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: CXP] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.12 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP).

Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock is now 33.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CXP Stock saw the intraday high of $19.15 and lowest of $19.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.49, which means current price is +44.68% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CXP reached a trading volume of 2921940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXP shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on CXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has CXP stock performed recently?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, CXP shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.13 for Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +39.30. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.11.

Return on Total Capital for CXP is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.72. Additionally, CXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] managed to generate an average of $911,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]

There are presently around $1,696 million, or 81.70% of CXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,642,100, which is approximately 1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,195,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.07 million in CXP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $87.44 million in CXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:CXP] by around 12,019,795 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 11,118,434 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 65,578,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,716,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,119,113 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 704,519 shares during the same period.