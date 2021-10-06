Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Revenue clocked in at $4.93 billion, down -26.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] jumped around 10.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $240.09 at the close of the session, up 4.70%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COIN, ATIP and VIEW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 2968433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $385.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $273, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 8.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.03.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.87, while it was recorded at 230.66 for the last single week of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc. go to 66.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $10,477 million, or 28.40% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,617,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,138,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in COIN stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $822.37 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 43,634,580 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 400 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,638,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 593 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,634,580 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400 shares during the same period.