Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently -1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.08. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Clean Energy Joins World Fuel Services to Supply LNG to Pasha, Among First Maritime LNG Bunkering Operations on US West Coast.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it will supply World Fuel Services, Inc. with an estimated 78 million gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for two Pasha Hawaii container ships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005030/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3362492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $1.76 billion, with 207.05 million shares outstanding and 176.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 3362492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 187.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $708 million, or 39.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,429,119, which is approximately 22.095% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,727,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.76 million in CLNE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $74.14 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -18.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 24,190,583 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,363,600 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 50,048,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,602,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,494,923 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,653,686 shares during the same period.