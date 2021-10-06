Citigroup slashes price target on EQT Corporation [EQT] – find out why.

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] jumped around 0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.48 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that EQT Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the Offering). Such selling shareholders, who had received the shares as a part of the Company’s acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC’s upstream and midstream subsidiaries, have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company’s common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 888-603-5847, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

EQT Corporation stock is now 69.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $21.62 and lowest of $20.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.24, which means current price is +66.13% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 16840058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $26.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 239.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.01, while it was recorded at 21.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $5,953 million, or 74.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,520,351, which is approximately 20.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,662,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.68 million in EQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $573.35 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 32,485,480 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 28,385,917 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 216,286,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,158,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,997,562 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,227,153 shares during the same period.