Citigroup lifts Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] loss -3.16% or -0.09 points to close at $2.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3354448 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)(the “Company”) will release third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 877-876-9173 (U.S. callers) and +1 785 424-1667 (International callers) and the access code for both is CCOQ321. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company’s website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company’s website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $2.90, the shares rose to $2.90 and dropped to $2.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCO points out that the company has recorded 32.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -217.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 3354448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,223 million, or 96.70% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,374,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.47 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.78 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 7.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 53,419,248 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 49,143,803 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 340,709,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,272,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,435,718 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,751,355 shares during the same period.