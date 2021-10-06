Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] is 27.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.04. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Borr Drilling Limited – Announcement of Letter of Award for jack-up drilling rig.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: “BORR”) is pleased to announce it has secured a Letter of Award (“LOA”) for the premium jack-up drilling rig “Mist” from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. The program is expected to commence in November 2021 with a duration of seven months plus options. The net start-up cash cost for the rig is expected to be $1.75 million. This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will increase the company’s contracted fleet to 15 rigs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5330541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borr Drilling Limited stands at 8.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.47%.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $284.47 million, with 273.53 million shares outstanding and 189.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 5330541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 29.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7409, while it was recorded at 0.9417 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9237 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.24 and a Gross Margin at -26.28. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.25.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.99. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $14 million, or 24.78% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 5,465,175, which is approximately -5.716% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 2,303,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in BORR stocks shares; and CREDIT AGRICOLE S A, currently with $1.56 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 2,587,091 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,611,208 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,376,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,574,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,665,738 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 623,358 shares during the same period.