BofA Securities slashes price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] – find out why.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on September 29, 2021 that INOVIO to Present Three Posters at IDWeek 2021.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, will present three posters at IDWeek 2021, taking place virtually from September 29th – October 3rd.

Dr. Laurent M. Humeau, INOVIO’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “We are excited to participate in our first IDWeek with the presentation of three posters that confirm our approach of developing DNA vaccines to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Our vaccine candidates’ study results have demonstrated INOVIO’s platform-wide safety and tolerability profile, as well as the ability to generate CD8 and CD4 T cells and neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern. We look forward to sharing our work with infectious disease experts around the world and hope they find the results generated by DNA COVID-19 vaccines to be very impactful.”.

A sum of 3002939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.45M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $6.61 and dropped to a low of $6.35 until finishing in the latest session at $6.55.

The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $485 million, or 36.00% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,171,701, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.71 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.34 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,615,970 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 11,176,431 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 51,201,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,993,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,558,059 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 9,487,372 shares during the same period.