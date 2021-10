Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain 65.58% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 0.79% or 0.04 points to close at $5.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5206176 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Largest Clinical Research Study to Date Evaluating Optical Genome Mapping for Analysis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Showed Concordance with Southern Blot and Reduced Turnaround Time by 50% as Compared to the Traditional Workflow.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) announced the publication of the largest clinical research study to date evaluating optical genome mapping (OGM) for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), which concluded that OGM can be performed more quickly, accurately, and reproducibly than the current gold standard method of Southern blot analysis. This study, now available online before print in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, describes how OGM can be adopted as an alternative to Southern blot analysis for the identification of chromosomal abnormalities associated with FSHD, a neuromuscular disorder resulting in progressive weakness and atrophy of muscles.

FSHD is typically caused by a contraction of a D4Z4 repeat array near the telomere of chromosome 4 (chr 4) at 4q35, which activates a dormant toxic gene, DUX4, to be overexpressed in skeletal muscle. Because of its complex genotype, FSHD can often be challenging to detect using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and Southern blot analysis, which can be slow, laborious and require radioactive labeling. In this robust study of 351 participants, the authors Stence et al., validated the use of OGM with Bionano’s Saphyr® system to determine the size and haplotype of D4Z4 alleles to confirm a diagnosis of FSHD. The study’s authors found that OGM had much higher sizing accuracy and was >99% concordant with Southern blot analysis.

It opened the trading session at $5.0518, the shares rose to $5.16 and dropped to $4.9816, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -31.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -985.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 5206176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 726.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

There are presently around $381 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.76 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.33 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,882,461 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,455,533 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 4,305,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,643,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,354,468 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,954,580 shares during the same period.