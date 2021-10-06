B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Agenus Inc. [AGEN] – find out why.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Agenus to Present AGEN1181 Clinical Data at SITC.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced acceptance of its abstract describing updated Phase 1 clinical trial results for AGEN1181 (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) alone and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, to be held November 10-14, 2021.

Presentation Details:.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock rose by 38.39%. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.30 billion, with 222.91 million shares outstanding and 203.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 5309394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.01.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $650 million, or 50.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,145,203, which is approximately 13.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,903,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.69 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $64.73 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 14,512,156 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 15,287,146 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 85,123,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,922,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,092 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 836,268 shares during the same period.