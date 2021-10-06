Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $2

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -4.38% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) (“Ardelyx”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Ardelyx Inc. represents 100.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.14 million with the latest information. ARDX stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.57M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 3378333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4356, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7035 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $111 million, or 84.30% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,280,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.15 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 11,561,860 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 11,276,686 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,063,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,902,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,038,602 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,730 shares during the same period.