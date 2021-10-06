Agrify Corporation [AGFY] is 46.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.61 at the close of the session, up 0.76%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Agrify Acquires Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, Two of the Leading Cannabis and Hemp Extraction, Post-Processing, and Testing Equipment and Services Companies.

Acquisition Expands Agrify’s Offerings into the Flourishing Post-Harvest Segment of the Supply Chain, Positioning the Company as the Most Vertically Integrated Total Solutions Provider for its Customers.

Transaction is Expected to Generate Approximately $40 million in Additional Revenue in 2021 and Provide Significant Future Growth Opportunities.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 2860905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.09. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.89, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $59 million, or 17.00% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 783,274, which is approximately -28.689% of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 668,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.44 million in AGFY stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.72 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -15.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 1,135,713 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,340,011 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 703,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,179,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,788 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 230,699 shares during the same period.