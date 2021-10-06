Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is -80.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] price plunged by -10.00 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Adverum Presents 2-Year OPTIC Data Demonstrating Sustained Durability and Promising Safety Profile from Single Intravitreal Injection of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD Patients Who Previously Required Frequent Anti-VEGF Injections.

— Results featured in a presentation at the Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting –.

— Robust aflibercept protein expression sustained through 2 years –.

A sum of 7605050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.30M shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.4226 and dropped to a low of $2.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.16.

The one-year ADVM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.5. The average equity rating for ADVM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

ADVM Stock Performance Analysis:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 81.70% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,574,242, which is approximately 81.549% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,983,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.24 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $15.89 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 14,256,103 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 29,806,068 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 35,469,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,531,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,949,835 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 24,691,552 shares during the same period.