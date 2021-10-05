why Facebook Inc. [FB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $415.54

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] loss -4.89% or -16.78 points to close at $326.23 with a heavy trading volume of 42401130 shares. The company report on October 5, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Facebook is the subject of a “60 Minutes” segment aired on October 3, 2021, in which a company whistleblower made multiple allegations against the Company, including that it has misled the market about its efforts to combat misinformation. On October 4, 2021, the Company’s main platform and other platforms it owns including Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a massive outage that continued much of the day. The Company has not provided an explanation for the outage as of market close on the same day. Based on this news, shares of Facebook fell by as much as 6% in intraday trading.

It opened the trading session at $335.53, the shares rose to $335.94 and dropped to $322.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FB points out that the company has recorded 6.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.02M shares, FB reached to a volume of 42401130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $415.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $425 to $440. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $455, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 8.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for FB stock

Facebook Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.54, while it was recorded at 337.78 for the last single week of trading, and 315.40 for the last 200 days.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 28.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Facebook Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $618,967 million, or 80.60% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,466,282, which is approximately -0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,424,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.7 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $41.47 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 1.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,664 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 76,456,603 shares. Additionally, 1,275 investors decreased positions by around 68,471,930 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 1,752,405,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,897,334,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,238,022 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 15,622,770 shares during the same period.