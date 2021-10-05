Wayfair Inc. [W] Stock trading around $253.07 per share: What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $253.07 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Wayfair Appoints Jeremy King to Board of Directors.

Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest Brings Record of Scaling Technology Platforms to Home Leader.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced the appointment of Jeremy King to its board of directors. King brings extensive experience leading and building large-scale technology efforts spanning the retail and software industries, including in his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest.

Wayfair Inc. represents 103.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.33 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $246.04 to $257.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, W reached a trading volume of 1794055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $329.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 315 to 370.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 10.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 30.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.41, while it was recorded at 268.60 for the last single week of trading, and 294.39 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 20.35%.