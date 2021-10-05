Wall Street Analyst Reiterated NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. What else is Wall St. saying

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] price plunged by -4.87 percent to reach at -$10.1. The company report on September 30, 2021 that NVIDIA Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW.

Cloud Gaming Service Expands Reach of Popular Electronic Arts Franchises to Millions More Gamers on Underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Mobile Devices.

NVIDIA announced that Electronic Arts is bringing more of its hit games to the NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield™ 1 Revolution, Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst, Unravel™ Two, Dragon Age™: Inquisition and Apex Legends™.

A sum of 34304402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.69M shares. NVIDIA Corporation shares reached a high of $205.4179 and dropped to a low of $195.55 until finishing in the latest session at $197.32.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.84. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $226.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 219 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 78.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.80, while it was recorded at 204.81 for the last single week of trading, and 166.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

NVDA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 32.60%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $322,908 million, or 66.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,272,804, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 182,040,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.92 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.02 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -3.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,341 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 82,979,510 shares. Additionally, 975 investors decreased positions by around 87,101,734 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 1,466,387,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,636,468,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,397,933 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,328 shares during the same period.