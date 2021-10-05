Wall Street Analyst Initiated Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] gained 3.88% on the last trading session, reaching $57.60 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2021 third-quarter earnings release and conference call dates.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2021 third-quarter earnings on Monday, October 25, 2021, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown’s third-quarter 2021 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown’s website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbinsurance.com and click on “Investor Relations” and then “Calendar of Events.”.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be available commencing two hours after the end of the live broadcast until 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 26, 2021. To access this replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and, when prompted, enter replay access code 9164382. Audio will also be archived on Brown & Brown’s website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to “Investor Relations” and click on “Calendar of Events.”.

Brown & Brown Inc. represents 275.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.05 billion with the latest information. BRO stock price has been found in the range of $55.465 to $57.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 2005853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $59.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $50 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BRO stock

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.52, while it was recorded at 56.48 for the last single week of trading, and 50.86 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $11,620 million, or 72.40% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,110,856, which is approximately -4.65% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,915,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $943.91 million in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 11.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 10,066,564 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 8,045,184 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 183,618,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,730,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,950,162 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,344 shares during the same period.