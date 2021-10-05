Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] loss -5.31% on the last trading session, reaching $15.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches Studio 3B™ – A New Collection Of Contemporary Home Decor Designed For Everyday Living.

Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) announced the launch of Studio 3B™, a new Owned Brand line of contemporary home décor inspired by modern design. Available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, Studio 3B helps customers “home, happier™” by offering approachable, modern designs for everyday living. A curated collection of casual, warm and inviting homeware, Studio 3B’s subtly refined, on-trend assortment includes décor, bedding, bath and accent furniture. The affordably-priced assortment—available online and in stores now—encourages a mix-and-match approach, making it simple to update and refresh any living space.

“Studio 3B allows home decorators to easily attain a modern aesthetic that feels inviting and thoughtfully designed,” said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. “We’ve seen increasing customer demand for more approachably modern product collections. Studio 3B fills that need, delivering a contemporary, yet accessible assortment that helps elevate any home.”.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 101.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.71 billion with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $15.62 to $16.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 8769999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBBY stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 40 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.95. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -43.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.62 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 27.04 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $1,706 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,251,927, which is approximately -14.089% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,870,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.77 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $184.41 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -9.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 20,925,016 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 15,472,508 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 72,272,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,670,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,399,070 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,982,547 shares during the same period.