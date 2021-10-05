The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Revenue clocked in at $8.92 billion, up 36.36% YTD: What’s Next?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] gained 3.56% on the last trading session, reaching $27.34 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Williams Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Williams’ (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) for the repurchase of up to $1.5 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock. The Share Repurchase Program is effective immediately.

“With a strong balance sheet and excess free cash flow, we are well positioned to execute on this attractive opportunity to invest in Williams,” said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. “Consistent with our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders, this program is part of a broader capital allocation strategy we are pursuing to maximize shareholder returns in the coming years.”.

The Williams Companies Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.64 billion with the latest information. WMB stock price has been found in the range of $26.64 to $27.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 17991002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $29.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WMB shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.03, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.46. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $44,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $28,144 million, or 86.30% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,675,601, which is approximately 0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,600,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.22 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 3.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 61,672,541 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 51,560,882 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 916,166,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,400,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,169,020 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,305,115 shares during the same period.