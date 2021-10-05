Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] moved up 9.56: Why It’s Important

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [NYSE: TGP] closed the trading session at $17.19 on 10/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.86, while the highest price level was $17.24. The company report on October 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE – TGP).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (“Teekay LNG” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TGP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak. Under the Merger Agreement, Stonepeak will acquire (a) all the issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, and (b) 100% of Teekay’s ownership in Teekay LNG’s general partner, Teekay GP L.L.C., for $17.00 per common unit or common unit equivalent in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Teekay LNG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Stonepeak is paying too little for the Company.If you own shares of Teekay LNG stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/teekay-lng-partners-l-p-nyse-tgp/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.00 percent and weekly performance of 9.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 306.10K shares, TGP reached to a volume of 10611788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGP shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, TGP shares gained by 11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.22 for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.88 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for TGP is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.09. Additionally, TGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

There are presently around $321 million, or 31.70% of TGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,214,980, which is approximately 2.778% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA, holding 2,197,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.78 million in TGP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $30.89 million in TGP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [NYSE:TGP] by around 1,800,467 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,050,929 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 15,795,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,646,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,584 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 152,462 shares during the same period.