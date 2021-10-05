Susquehanna slashes price target on Micron Technology Inc. [MU] – find out why.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $70.62 on 10/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.36, while the highest price level was $71.57. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 marks record year for mobile, auto and industrial markets.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 2, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.07 percent and weekly performance of -6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.34M shares, MU reached to a volume of 19227410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $114.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $135 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.09, while it was recorded at 71.47 for the last single week of trading, and 80.77 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.78 and a Gross Margin at +37.62. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.60. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 21.93%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,243 million, or 82.00% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.25 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 81,952,507 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 86,668,688 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 741,079,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,700,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,108,408 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 9,607,927 shares during the same period.