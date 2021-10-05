Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.63 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.35%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that SKYMINT Acquires 3Fifteen Cannabis and Completes Concurrent $78 Million Financing From SunStream Bancorp and Merida Capital, Solidifying its Position as Michigan’s top Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, Retailer, and Employer.

Transactions Expand SKYMINT’s Retail Footprint to 30+ Locations Exiting 2021 and Provides $78 Million of Capital to Execute on Near-Term Accretive Opportunities.

SKYMINT, Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the acquisition of 3Fifteen Cannabis, the closing of its concurrent $70 million Senior Secured Term Loan from Tropics LP, an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc. (“SunStream”), a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL), and its $8 million equity investment from Merida Capital Holdings (“Merida Capital”). These transactions further strengthen SKYMINT’s dominant position within the nation’s third largest cannabis market and provide the Company with a strong balance sheet to execute on accretive opportunities in and outside of Michigan.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock rose by 156.36%. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.28M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 101149886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.35. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7493, while it was recorded at 0.6682 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9298 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 8.90% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,918,251, which is approximately 982.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,511,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.18 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $11.88 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 108.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 104,293,143 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,225,854 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 31,373,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,892,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,594,909 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,083 shares during the same period.