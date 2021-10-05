Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.16%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Pandora Responds To Listeners Requests for More “Happy,” Launching a Happy Place Station Suite Celebrating Feel-Good Music.

8 new stations to include favorite songs from Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Kelsea Ballerini & more, guaranteed to put a spring in your step.

One of the more interesting insights in the music industry’s leading data analytics company’s MRC Data’s recent mid-year report, was the finding that “consumers are relying on musical optimism to get them through the aftermath of a stressful year.” The study concluded that “55% of music listeners said one of the most important things that the music industry can provide this year is offering ‘uplifting’ and ‘happy’ music.”.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock rose by 10.07%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.37. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.71 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding and 849.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.96M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 14866467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.50 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SIRI stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,456 million, or 14.10% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 80,556,355, which is approximately -7.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,986,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.8 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $267.19 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 57,512,897 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 81,274,129 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 425,857,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,644,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,745,268 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,093,927 shares during the same period.