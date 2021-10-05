Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Revenue clocked in at $248.30 million, up 306.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] gained 2.13% or 0.11 points to close at $5.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2516805 shares. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Enters into First Sustainability-linked Credit Facility of $60 Million to Refinance Existing Loan Facilities.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that the Company has entered into a new credit facility of $60.0 million with a five-year tenor secured with five vessels, comprising of a term loan tranche of $30.0 million and a revolving credit facility tranche providing for a draw down capacity of up to $30.0 million reducing from its fourth year onwards. This agreement represents the Company’s first sustainability linked credit facility and incorporates an incentive discount on interest rate, linked to independently verified pre-determined emission targets.

The proceeds from the credit facility will refinance loan facilities with the same financial institution of an outstanding term loan tranche of $71.1 million and a revolving credit facility tranche with a drawdown capacity of $6.5 million, presently secured by six vessels and maturing in 2024, five of which will secure the new credit facility and one of which will remain debt free. The company does not intend to utilize the full capacity of the reducing revolving credit facility tranche at this time. The agreement contains financial covenants in line with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $5.12, the shares rose to $5.44 and dropped to $5.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SB points out that the company has recorded 122.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -543.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SB reached to a volume of 2516805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43.

Trading performance analysis for SB stock

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, SB shares gained by 31.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 380.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for SB is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.29. Additionally, SB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]

There are presently around $175 million, or 27.90% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,493,470, which is approximately 8.301% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,859,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.1 million in SB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.53 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 1368.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 16,411,116 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,450,191 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 15,249,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,110,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,322 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 151,130 shares during the same period.