RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] is -39.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] price surged by 11.67 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on October 4, 2021 that RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality with Oral Opaganib in Moderately Severe COVID-19 Patients.

62% statistically significant reduction in mortality shown for moderately severe COVID-19 patients group treated with opaganib vs. the placebo-controlled arm (7 deaths in the 117-patient opaganib arm vs. 21 deaths in the 134-patient placebo arm; nominal p-value=0.019).

21% statistically significant efficacy benefit with opaganib in reaching room air by Day 14, the study primary endpoint (77% of opaganib patients vs 63.5% on placebo; nominal p-value=0.033).

A sum of 8781009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 837.71K shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.39 and dropped to a low of $4.63 until finishing in the latest session at $4.88.

The average equity rating for RDHL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

RDHL Stock Performance Analysis:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -51.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -77.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 626.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 614.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] Insider Position Details

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 714,927 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,147,381 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,290,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,153,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,750 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,611 shares during the same period.