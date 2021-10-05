PG&E Corporation [PCG] is -21.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.895 during the day while it closed the day at $9.82. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Learn About Easy and Affordable Ways for Customers to Protect their Homes during Wildfire.

“7 Saturdays” Digital Video Series Introduces Californians to Cost-effective Ways to Prepare their Homes for Wildfire.

To prepare homes for the threat of wildfire, Californians across the state are looking for affordable ways to make their homes more fire safe. Making improvements to a home’s infrastructure (known as home hardening) can prevent embers from entering and starting a fire.

PG&E Corporation stock has also loss -1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has declined by -6.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.16% and lost -21.19% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $19.48 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.51M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 13222780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,395 million, or 74.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 148,492,273, which is approximately -6.988% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 139,474,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 25.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 180,588,493 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 123,008,358 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 1,162,272,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,465,869,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,178,102 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 37,548,388 shares during the same period.