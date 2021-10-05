Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $55.52 billion, up 15.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Japan’s MHLW Approves Pfizer’s CIBINQO® (abrocitinib) for Adults and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved CIBINQO® (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with inadequate response to existing therapies. CIBINQO will be available in Japan in doses of 100mg and 200mg.

“There have been limited treatment options available for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and we’re hopeful for the positive impact CIBINQO may have on the lives of people in Japan living with this chronic and potentially debilitating disease,” said Angela Hwang, Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group. “We want to thank the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as well as all those who participated in our extensive clinical trial program and their families, for making this important treatment option a reality. Our priority will now be to ensure CIBINQO is routinely accessible to as many patients as possible.”.

A sum of 28466795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.77M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $43.345 and dropped to a low of $42.21 until finishing in the latest session at $42.42.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.24. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $46.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.57, while it was recorded at 42.99 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 12.42%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158,032 million, or 67.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 456,203,630, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 407,048,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.27 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.82 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,453 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 162,503,832 shares. Additionally, 1,094 investors decreased positions by around 100,240,605 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 3,462,674,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,725,418,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,936,891 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,580,370 shares during the same period.