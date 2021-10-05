Nokia Corporation [NOK] Revenue clocked in at $25.75 billion, up 39.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] closed the trading session at $5.47 on 10/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.46, while the highest price level was $5.57. The company report on October 4, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood's announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.90 percent and weekly performance of -2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 20580976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $4.30 to $7.80. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Corporation [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Corporation [NOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 17.79%.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: Insider Ownership positions

231 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 168,756,149 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 79,633,266 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 210,565,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,955,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,026,036 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,092,866 shares during the same period.