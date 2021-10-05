Market cap of ConocoPhillips [COP] reaches 92.55B – now what?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 1.98% or 1.39 points to close at $71.49 with a heavy trading volume of 12288295 shares. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Concho Deadline Alert.

It opened the trading session at $70.85, the shares rose to $72.61 and dropped to $70.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded 35.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, COP reached to a volume of 12288295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $74.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 26.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.19 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.08, while it was recorded at 69.04 for the last single week of trading, and 53.76 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $75,782 million, or 79.90% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 112,123,146, which is approximately 4.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,688,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.18 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

759 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 65,462,545 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 65,848,574 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 928,731,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,060,042,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,338,832 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,090 shares during the same period.