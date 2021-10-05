Market Analysts see The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] loss -0.06% or -0.03 points to close at $52.99 with a heavy trading volume of 18655688 shares. The company report on October 4, 2021 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release.

The Coca-Cola Company announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results Oct. 27 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for this event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the earnings call audio recording, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $53.06, the shares rose to $53.525 and dropped to $52.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KO points out that the company has recorded -0.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.30M shares, KO reached to a volume of 18655688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $61.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $59 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Truist kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 64 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 87.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.77, while it was recorded at 52.82 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.27 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 14.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.14. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $96,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 10.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $155,485 million, or 69.10% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 343,527,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.2 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.15 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -5.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,151 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 122,167,691 shares. Additionally, 1,097 investors decreased positions by around 90,837,674 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 2,721,226,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,934,232,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,922,849 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,262,393 shares during the same period.