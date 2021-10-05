Market Analysts see QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gaining to $137. Time to buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] price plunged by -1.58 percent to reach at -$2.03. The company report on October 4, 2021 that EDISON Alliance Members Commit to 1 Billion Lives Challenge.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Qualcomm.

The EDISON Alliance, through the 1 Billion Lives Challenge, announced it would accelerate digitally inclusive solutions for 1 billion people through harnessing commitments from governments, companies and other organisations globally.

A sum of 8334191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.94M shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated shares reached a high of $129.79 and dropped to a low of $125.92 until finishing in the latest session at $126.68.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.38. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $181.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $200 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $188 to $195, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 136 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.38 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.49, while it was recorded at 128.71 for the last single week of trading, and 140.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 32.19%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105,282 million, or 74.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,838,530, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,250,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.17 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.02 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,149 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 46,987,574 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 48,134,122 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 735,962,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,084,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,578,566 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,034 shares during the same period.