Market Analysts see Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $23.17 on 10/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.02, while the highest price level was $24.05. The company report on October 4, 2021 that NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has awarded Palantir a contract to continue providing a secure cloud-based data enclave to centralize data on COVID-19 for collaborative clinical research.

The contract to support the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) and its data enclave is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a total potential value of $59.5m over two years, with an initial task order for $7.9m over the first five months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.61 percent and weekly performance of -15.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.18M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 46074624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $24.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 724.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.65. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading, and 25.02 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

There are presently around $11,261 million, or 23.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,584,186, which is approximately 289.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,399,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $710.9 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 64.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

520 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 285,645,379 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 68,420,755 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 131,962,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,028,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,756,976 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 38,295,447 shares during the same period.