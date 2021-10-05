Market Analysts see JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gaining to $167. Time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $166.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Guide to the Markets Mobile-Based Augmented Reality (AR) Experience.

Developed in collaboration with Coffee Labs, the smartphone and tablet-enabled platform offers clients a new way to access interactive analysis on major economic themes impacting markets and investors.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced the launch of the award-winning Guide to the Markets which includes a mobile-based augmented reality (AR) experience, offering clients and users a new way to interact with an abbreviated version of the Guide. The experience will virtually project an analysis on major economic themes impacting investors from anywhere, at any time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $488.60 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $165.73 to $170.437.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.32M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 13315004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $152, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 541.12.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.83 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.27, while it was recorded at 165.96 for the last single week of trading, and 151.37 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 8.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $354,284 million, or 72.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,376,146, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,221,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.93 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.66 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,632 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 50,474,675 shares. Additionally, 1,364 investors decreased positions by around 96,352,501 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,975,270,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,122,097,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,400,644 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,597 shares during the same period.