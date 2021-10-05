Macy’s Inc. [M] is 103.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $22.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Macy’s and Toys”R”Us Kick Off Holiday Play with Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List.

The Hot Toy List features 75 of the seasonâ€™s hottest toys for kids of all ages.

Shop the must-have toys of the season at macys.com/hottoylist.

Macy’s Inc. represents 312.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.00 billion with the latest information. M stock price has been found in the range of $22.76 to $23.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.09M shares, M reached a trading volume of 11308492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $22.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.00% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 280.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.85, while it was recorded at 23.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.81. Macy’s Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for M is now -7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.91. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of -$52,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Macy’s Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $6,136 million, or 89.40% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,722,793, which is approximately 0.165% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,678,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.91 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $308.23 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 39,470,571 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 24,501,465 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 204,102,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,074,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,737,143 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,762,524 shares during the same period.