Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is 32.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price surged by 1.97 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on September 28, 2021 that USPS Selects Lumen for Network Modernization Contract.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced that it was recently selected by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to strengthen and modernize its network services that support more than 32,000 post offices and mail processing sites around the country.

Lumen will provide the USPS with secure, highly resilient broadband, wireless access, software-defined networking and managed network services that enhance how these locations connect, collaborate and interact with approximately 900 critical information technology applications.

A sum of 9862062 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.26M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $13.13 and dropped to a low of $12.71 until finishing in the latest session at $12.93.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.85. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.35, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.21. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LUMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to -11.70%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,957 million, or 77.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,700,724, which is approximately 1.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 50,668,596 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 31,926,927 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 764,799,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,394,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,549,247 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,304,448 shares during the same period.