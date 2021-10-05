Intel Corporation [INTC] Stock trading around $53.47 per share: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.18%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Intel Advances Neuromorphic with Loihi 2, New Lava Software Framework and New Partners.

Second-generation research chip uses pre-production Intel 4 process and grows to 1 million neurons. Intel adds open software framework to accelerate developer innovation and path to commercialization.

What’s New:, Intel introduced Loihi 2, its second-generation neuromorphic research chip, and Lava, an open-source software framework for developing neuro-inspired applications. Their introduction signals Intel’s ongoing progress in advancing neuromorphic technology.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock rose by 4.82%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.19. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $214.59 billion, with 4.05 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.75M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 26843880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $62.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $60, while Truist kept a Hold rating on INTC stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.69, while it was recorded at 53.62 for the last single week of trading, and 56.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 10.00%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138,583 million, or 65.20% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 337,719,509, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 323,686,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.31 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.17 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,306 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 143,390,022 shares. Additionally, 1,233 investors decreased positions by around 154,628,090 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 2,293,775,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,591,793,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,797,273 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 25,800,371 shares during the same period.