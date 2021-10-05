HP Inc. [HPQ] Stock trading around $28.08 per share: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.54 during the day while it closed the day at $28.08. The company report on October 4, 2021 that HP Inc. Completes Acquisition of Teradici.

Transaction to help enhance HP’s remote services and solutions tailored for hybrid work.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the completion of its acquisition of Teradici Corporation, a global innovator in remote computing software that enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook, or tablet.

HP Inc. stock has also loss -2.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPQ stock has declined by -6.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.04% and gained 14.19% year-on date.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $31.54 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 7663253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $32.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 27.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.17 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 16.52%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,743 million, or 84.30% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 118,233,303, which is approximately -5.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,505,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.06 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 2.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 52,658,537 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 57,979,045 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 841,742,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 952,379,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,547,069 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,715,944 shares during the same period.