Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] is -26.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is now -26.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRSX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.20 and lowest of $2.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.14, which means current price is +7.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 1813311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, FRSX shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $23 million, or 11.80% of FRSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSX stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,264,010, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,876,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 million in FRSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.62 million in FRSX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 5,520,530 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 334,327 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,809,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,664,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,146,944 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 258,322 shares during the same period.