For Vimeo Inc. [VMEO], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.36%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Vimeo August 2021 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

Vimeo posted monthly metrics for August 2021 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

The one-year Vimeo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.65. The average equity rating for VMEO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.98 billion, with 164.46 million shares outstanding and 141.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, VMEO stock reached a trading volume of 2036736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $49.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $51, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 60 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 1.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

VMEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.76, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vimeo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.18. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.11. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,929 million, or 84.00% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,422,653, which is approximately 78.207% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,875,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.11 million in VMEO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $208.42 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 10.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 33,454,098 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 19,914,245 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 76,545,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,914,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,944,425 shares, while 201 institutional investors sold positions of 6,105,651 shares during the same period.