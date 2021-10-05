For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a low on 10/04/21, posting a -2.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.34. The company report on September 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating LDI, CCL, CORT, and MIDQX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32995653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.15%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $27.48 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 915.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.60M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 32995653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $40, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.40, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 24.78 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $13,093 million, or 52.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,856,018, which is approximately 1.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 9.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 40,250,010 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 39,111,881 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 437,325,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,687,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,449,780 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 14,148,668 shares during the same period.