Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Revenue clocked in at $13.00 billion, up 36.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs’ New 3-Year Labor Contract with United Auto Workers Ratified at Rockport Works.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that its employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 3044 have ratified a three-year labor contract for its Rockport Works operation. The new contract is effective from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024. The new contract will cover approximately 350 UAW-represented workers at Rockport.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “Our union workforce is at the core of not just what we do but American manufacturing as a whole, and we are pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle class jobs with a new labor agreement at Rockport. Our local team at Rockport is committed to the long-term health and success of our Company, our country, and our environment, and as such, we were able to get a deal done that is fair and equitable for both sides.” Mr. Goncalves added, “We embrace our Unions as partners and allow for participation in our success. Our partnership is a powerful one, and with this latest deal, we will maintain our competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel relative to any of our peers.”.

A sum of 19478929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.85M shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares reached a high of $20.29 and dropped to a low of $19.55 until finishing in the latest session at $19.83.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.98. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.11, while it was recorded at 19.94 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,987 million, or 72.80% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,028,209, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 41,512,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.2 million in CLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $766.35 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -29.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 90,235,289 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 65,964,549 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 196,133,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,332,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,879,624 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 11,683,033 shares during the same period.