Bank of America Corporation [BAC] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $43.34 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Bank of America Announces Redemptions of 2.503% Senior Notes Due October 2022 and Floating Rate Senior Notes Due October 2022.

Bank of America Corporation announced that it will redeem on October 21, 2021 all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due October 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GFY0) (the “Floating Rate Notes”), and all $2,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.503% Senior Notes, due October 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GFZ7) (the “Fixed Rate Notes” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the “Senior Notes”).

The redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of October 21, 2021. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Bank of America Corporation represents 8.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $359.37 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $43.07 to $44.065.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.33M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 46364646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.83.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.77, while it was recorded at 43.02 for the last single week of trading, and 38.24 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $263,604 million, or 73.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,744,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.99 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.41 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,177 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 186,264,672 shares. Additionally, 1,116 investors decreased positions by around 244,794,927 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 5,651,180,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,082,239,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,918,778 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 17,425,372 shares during the same period.