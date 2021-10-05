B2Gold Corp. [BTG] is -37.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that B2Gold Updates Payment Date for Third Quarter 2021 Dividend.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) announced on September 10, 2021 that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared its third quarter of 2021 cash dividend of $0.04 per common share. The Company has updated the payment date for the dividend as such that the shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, will now be entitled to receive payment on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About B2Gold.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -46.48%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.68 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 8581397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,030 million, or 71.27% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 119,594,977, which is approximately 0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 89,046,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.66 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $124.23 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -16.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 36,990,532 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 51,722,562 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 491,221,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,934,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,190,950 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,443,109 shares during the same period.