Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is -5.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] price surged by 3.44 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Launches Enhanced Protein Project.

Company Adopts Harvesting Technology’s CoPromax™ Protein SystemMagic Valley Facility to Resume Production.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, will install Harvesting Technology, LLC’s patented CoPromax™ protein system at Alto Ingredients’ Magic Valley, Idaho facility.

A sum of 2008589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Alto Ingredients Inc. shares reached a high of $5.17 and dropped to a low of $4.86 until finishing in the latest session at $5.11.

The average equity rating for ALTO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ALTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alto Ingredients Inc. Fundamentals:

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ALTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $222 million, or 60.50% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,013,035, which is approximately -25.492% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,120,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.16 million in ALTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.41 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 8.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 16,726,448 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 14,697,288 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,037,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,461,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,659,507 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 7,118,378 shares during the same period.