Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Revenue clocked in at $13.34 billion, up 9.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] plunged by -$2.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $101.85 during the day while it closed the day at $100.34. The company report on September 30, 2021 that AMD Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Deliver Faster Application Performance and Elevate Business Productivity with AMD EPYC™ Processors.

— Latest Google Compute Engine N2D virtual machines use 3rd Gen EPYC™ processors for on average, over 30% better price-performance —.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC™ processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also loss -7.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has inclined by 6.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.21% and gained 9.41% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $122.24 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.30M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 41855940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $117.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.04, while it was recorded at 101.51 for the last single week of trading, and 90.09 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.44%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82,529 million, or 69.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.58 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.41 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

809 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,379,336 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 75,817,463 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 680,298,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,495,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,936,388 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,365,947 shares during the same period.