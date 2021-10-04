why Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.80

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] closed the trading session at $21.00 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.21, while the highest price level was $21.06. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Xerox Promotes Deena LaMarque Piquion to Chief Marketing Officer.

Former SVP & GM of Xerox Latin America Operations to Accelerate Brand Momentum.

Xerox Holdings Corporation announced the promotion of Deena LaMarque Piquion as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Xerox’s Latin America Operations, Piquion brings 20 years of experience leading sales, marketing and operations teams for industry-leading information technology companies. As CMO, Piquion will lead Xerox’s marketing functions. She will be responsible for enabling go-to-market teams to generate revenue and for building awareness and demand for Xerox’s offerings and new businesses. Piquion will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee and report to Vice Chairman and CEO, John Visentin.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.44 percent and weekly performance of 1.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, XRX reached to a volume of 2092337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 23.53 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,111 million, or 84.60% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 31,142,681, which is approximately 8.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,176,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.71 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $286.22 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -10.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 19,588,208 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 24,322,250 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 104,254,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,165,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,686,382 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,351,983 shares during the same period.